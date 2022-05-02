From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Kogi State security adviser, Comdr Jerry Omodara ( Retd) has joined the race to contest for the Kabba Bunu/ Ijumu federal constituency.

Omodara regarded as an asset to the state who performed wonderfully as state security adviser said if elected , he will bring his wealth of experience to bear in reducing poverty and providing employment opportunities for members of his constituency.

The state adviser who said he consulted widely before throwing in the hat said if elected, his representation at the national assembly will be people- focused and geared towards promoting all components that make up his constituency

The aspirant said if elected he will within his first three months replace all worn out furniture in all the school in his constituency and ensure that students and pupils who are out of school due to poverty will be made to go back to school.

He also promised to the WAEC/ NECO fees of all final year students and ensure that most of the deplorable roads in his constituency are given priority attention.

He said if elected, he would embark on concerted advocacy and legislation to ensure that his constituency is given its fair share in the distribution of social amenities in the scheme of things.

Omodara who commended Governor Yahaya Bello profusely for giving him the opportunity to serve also promise to create employment opportunities f through agriculture to reduce the unemployment rate in the area.

When asked of his chances to win the party’s primary owing to the alleged endorsement of a certain aspirant, by the governor, Omodara said it was just an unfounded rumour and asked the general public to disregard it.

According to him, the governor made it clear to everyone that as father of all, he has no favourite candidates and therefore called on whoever wants to contest for any political position to do so without any hindrance.

Omodara therefore called on the party’s delegates to vote for him as the most qualified man for the job and not to be deceived by the pranks of those who have nothing to offer