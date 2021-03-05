New kid on the block, Jesse Nation has unleashed his latest single titled, Fever.

The US-based act, speaking with TS Weekend said he was overwhelmed by the response so far: “My latest single released in 2020 is currently rocking the airwaves. It is hot and it is banging, Lovers of good music should watch out for Fever!”

According to his manager, Murphy Botsha: “In 2020, Fever garnered over two million streams in its first 60 days of release and also featured on TikTok and US global top 100. Born and breaded from Jos, Jesse Ntion later relocated to Abuja where he started his music career.

Fever is an R&B track with heavy pop influences. The song means something to everyone including newlyweds and lovers as it is centered around the love attraction between two lovers and it is delivered with simple lyrics laced with his soothing voice. Fever is for sure an anthem and a sing along to kind of vibe. Catch the Fever and good vibes.

It was produced by Wisdon and mixed and mastered by Jehmix.