Peace and Holiness International Ministry will on Thursday, October 3 to Sunday, October 5, 2019, hold it’s annual Jesus conference at the church headquarters 52 ajilore street, Off Isuti road Egan igondo Lagos The event which is titled “Let Hope Arise,” holds at 10 am-3 pm daily.

“The conference is going to be an uplifting spiritual solution to the economic and political uncertainty bedeviling our generation and mostly our country. And, I assure the people, especially victims that at the end of the conference , all pressures causing setback and hardship in their lives shall be no more.”

Pastor Oladimeji who will preside at the conference, therefore, called on all to acknowledge that the multiplicity of hardship, barrenness prevailing over the present generation, has defied all known technological solution and the wisdom of man thereby occasioning hopelessness among the people.

“If there is any area in your life that needs God’s intervention, we want to assure you that you shall have it.”

The program is divided into morning and evening sessions, as well as other interdenominational lectures, bible training and revival hours.

The conference will have at its Guest Artist, famous gospel musicians, The Host Choristers “Jesus Worshippers” with several anointed men and women of God ministering.

Those ministering include: the General Overseer of PHIM, pastor Elijah Adegbola Oladimeji, Pastor David Mughalu from Uganda.Pastor Oladele Adebayo, a career banker who would be educating participants on how Christians can invest wisely and create wealth, and grow businesses, Pastor Adedeji Omotola, and Pastor Mrs. Folake Oladimeji, Proprietress, Above All Schools.