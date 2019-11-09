The general oversea of the house of grace evangelical mission Calabar has called on Christians to understand who Jesus really is in his sermon he made it very clear saying “Jesus is the revelation of God”.

Colossians 1:15 and 2:9 are two of the strongest statements in the entire Bible about the divine nature of Jesus Christ He is not only “equal to” GOD, He is God! Jesus not only reflects God, He reveals God. He was not a mere statue, a close representation of or Likeness of God. He was not like the moon, which reflects the glory of something greater, the sun. He was certainly a channel for God’s glory, completely and totally. Being completely holy, He has the authority to judge the world. In Him is no clearer view of what God is like!

Now, what did He do when He became a man? As the full revelation of God, the complete expression of God in a human body, He is unique. Yet, He imposed on Himself all the time and space limitations that are imposed on all other human beings. He had every opportunity to waste time, to get drunk, to be a glutton, to get angry, embittered, depressed, upset, frustrated, to have headaches, or to strike out at others.

He had to work, just like other men did. He ran a business. He was a builder, a contractor. Did He have to meet a payroll? Very likely. Did He have to make sure that people paid Him? Very likely. Did He ever have to deal with people who did not pay their bills? Very likely. He imposed on Himself these kinds of things.

Maybe He even had the opportunity to be an in-law, as a brother-in-law to the wives of his brothers. He had to learn to live without a father in the family. Tradition says that His father died fairly early in his life—at least, His father was not around when He began preaching. He is not mentioned at all when Jesus was crucified. His human father’s absence gave Christ the opportunity to be the head of a family, as well, and to take care of a widowed mother. He had the opportunity to live through the deaths of loved ones and to face His own death as well.

So, in the life of Jesus Christ, we see God coping with life on the same terms as other people. In Him, we are able to see the kind of character that God possesses. If we will just dare to meditate on these kinds of things, we can see how God acts in actual, real, everyday experiences.

In the gospels, we see God teaching. We see God healing. We see God laying down His life. We see God correcting in love. We see God patiently counseling. We see God reacting to others around Him. We can gather firsthand information about how we ought to react to similar situations in our lives.

If we want the most accurate picture of God, we don’t need to look any further than Jesus Christ. In Jesus, we meet God as God really is. “Anyone who has seen me,” Jesus said, “has seen the Father” (John 14:9).