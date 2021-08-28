From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Luxurious shoe manufacturing firm JésùSégunlondon shoes has commenced plans to launch into the African market by the first quarter of 2022.

The founder of the London based shoemaking company, Andrew JésùSégun Mackenzie, disclosed that the company has started building its first showroom in Ghana.

‘Our showroom is currently under construction at the Kempiski Hotel Accra Ghana and we anticipate launching an outlet in Lagos/Abuja for 2022. After we have established our business in Nigeria we will move to other African countries,’ Mackenzie said.

He disclosed that Africa has a huge market with a high volume of potentials which his company is committed to explore.

‘Africa has one of the highest markets in the fashion industry and we are committed to explore that market for the benefit of the youthful African population and for our brand,’ he said

Born to British-Nigerian parents, Mackenzie established JésùSégunlondon shoes in 2016 and since its inception, the shoe brand has enjoyed large patronage.

