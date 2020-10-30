The Nigerian entertainment space is about to receive a major boost as Evoke Musik, a US-based record company with its subsidiary in Lagos, signs on reggae cum dancehall artiste, Jethro Chinweotito Abara aka Jethro Lion.

Speaking during the unveiling recently in Lagos, Evoke Musik’s CEO, Mfon Essien stated that the label would redefine the entertainment landscape in Nigeria through the release of authentic and relatable music that has a feel-good effect on the listener.

“Nigerians should get ready, as a new storm is about to blow across the entertainment industry. Devoted and true to his art form, that storm is Jethro Lion, a multi-talented triple-threat, singer/songwriter, music producer and performer,” he said.

A native of Ezinihitte in Mbaise LGA of Imo State, music started for Jethro Lion from his primary school, as he was part of the school band, but this was intensified when he became a choir member in his church where he honed his skills on the piano and drums.

Inspired to be the best, Jethro Lion delved into the world of music production after his secondary school. With the support and guidance of his mother, he fine-tuned his skills as a music producer, establishing his outfit, J. Smith Productions with credits to lots of artistes including Vector, Ruffcoin-Nwaba, Glenn, Freestyle Tha Shogun, Rosemary Chukwu, 2Shotz, and Kenzoz among others.

After eight years of music production, Jethro Lion, an alumnus of the Muson School of Music, started writing his own songs and today he has a catalogue of over 100 songs. He is currently working on a new single, Hustle Must Pay, where he sings about life experiences, spirituality and his ‘one love’ ideology.

“Shout out to my mom who is my number one music influence. She’s a musician and has six studio albums to her credit. Growing up, she would take me with her to the studio whenever she was recording,” Jethro Lion recalled.