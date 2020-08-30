Tony Ogaga

Fast rising Afropop singer, King Kennedy Oliver aka Jhehlah, is set to wow music fans back home in Nigeria and across the globe with the release of his debut single titled, Short Skirt.

Jhehlah, who hails from Abia State in an online interview last Tuesday, stated that music fans should get themselves ready for his brand of music because he is set to give established artistes a run for their money.

Set to hit the airwaves on September 4, Jhehlah is super-confident about the quality of his new track, which will also have a befitting video shot for it immediately after its release.

Speaking, the talented singer said; “Short Skirt is a vibe with a new classical spirit that will redefine Afropop, and I think Nigerians and music fans across the world should pay attention and take note of my sound texture. The music industry moving forward will definitely not have enough of me and that’s why music listeners and critics alike need to pay attention to what I am about to offer musically.”

The Amsterdam-based Nigerian artiste, who revealed that his passion for tunes and melody at a tender age made him plunge headlong into the murky waters of music, also gave an insight as to what fans should expect from his career as a promising artiste moving forward. “Music fans should expect ‘Jhehlah music’ which I tag my kind of songs, because they are waxed by me. The sky for me musically is not the limit, it is my starting point,” he noted.

When asked about his unique selling point, Jhehlah said: “That would definitely be the way I write my songs, and most especially, my looks which will get female fans drooling.”