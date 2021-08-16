From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Days after a Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) patrol van crushed and killed 10 residents of Jibia, a border town with Niger Republic in Katsina State, Governor Aminu Bello Masari on Monday officially protested the incident accusing officers and men of the NCS of recklessness and lacking intelligence in carrying out their operations.

Reports said that the crash occurred when the driver of the patrol van said to be chasing alleged rice smugglers lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a number of persons by the roadside.

Authorities at the NCS have since set up a committee to probe the incident and they were at the Government House to present a letter of condolence to the government and people of Katsina State.

“Where is your intelligence when you allow bandits to smuggle weapons into the country, rice smugglers escape you at the checkpoints and you chase them into the town and continue to kill my people,” Masari asked members of the committee led by an Assistant Comptroller of Customs, Uba Mohammed Garba.

In veiled reference to several incidents of what the Governor described as continuous harassment and intimidation of citizens, Masari said that, “you (NCS) have criminalised living in border towns and villages as it is now an offence in Nigeria to be resident in a border town like Jibia.

From all indications, especially since the beginning of this administration, it appears you have bias against Katsina State.

“Our cities and villages are densely populated and when you chase smugglers you kill and destroy the people and you shoot sporadically even right inside here in Katsina town.

“The truth is that you are busy shouting and making noise when bandits are out there killing people. You get busy killing people because of bags of rice and you don’t have enough intelligence to locate where smugglers store the rice.

“The lives of the people living in the border towns so not mean anything to because at the end of the day you are going to declare how much you made for the Federation Account.

“Today, if you are taking bags of sachet water from Katsina to Jibia, you meet no fewer than 28 check-points which you have turned into toll gates.

“You have made life miserable and difficult for the people you are supposed to serve.

“You pursue somebody with five bags of rice on a motorcycle as if you are pursuing a bandit.”

Masari said that the NCS must compensate the families of the deceased and injured persons as well as prosecute the driver and the officer who supervised him.”

Speaking earlier, leader of civil society organisations in Katsina State, Dr. Bashir Ruwangodia, also tongue-lashed officers and men of the NCS regretting that the latest killing brings to a total of 20 persons killed by customs officials in three years, in Jibia.

“We don’t understand why in the Customs language being around the border village out town has become a criminal offense and they can be killed asks maltreated anytime.

“For us, it is totally unacceptable for you to drive recklessly and take innocent lives of citizens because of a few bags of rice or even if it is because of a trailer load of rice,” Ruwangodia said.