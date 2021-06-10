Nigeria’s leading environmental non-profit organisation, Fight Against Desert Encroachment (FADE) has called for a more concerted effort in the fight for a sustainable environment.

Its founder, Dr Newton Jibunoh spoke at the Resettlement Community Junior Secondary School, Lagos, where over 45 trees were planted as part of the organisation’s ongoing Forest Rangers Initiative.

The initiative seeks to plant clusters of trees across secondary schools in different local governments in over four states.

Speaking to the students and friends of the environment, as the world celebrated nature on World Environment Day last Saturday, June 5, Jibunoh said it was important to FADE that young people are carried along in restoring the ecosystem as they will inherit the earth from this generation.

Principal of the school, Mrs. Gbemi Odunayo, expressed her love for trees and commitment to the betterment of the environment for the good of her students.

She thanked the Educational District III for nominating her school to partake of this initiative by FADE Africa.

Dr. Remi Olutimo, the Secretary-General for the United Nations Association of Nigeria appreciated FADE for putting the event together as tree planting is one way to restore the ecosystem, the theme for this year’s celebration.

The need for any climate action to be sustainable was highlighted by Ambassador Ayo Olukanni, the Director-General of NACCIMA. He noted that climate change is no respecter of national borders which is why international agencies like the UN are mounting immense pressure on the different governments to ensure that their countries play their part in tackling climate change.

The World Environment Day was created by the United Nations Environmental Programme to set aside one day for the environment in a bid to raise awareness and encourage positive action towards the preservation of the ecosystem.

FADE Africa is accredited by UNEP, and has for over 2 decades been at the foremost of addressing climate change issues particularly in the area of land degradation and deforestation.

In her closing remarks, the Programme Lead for FADE Africa, Ms Bunmi Obanawu reiterated that climate action needed to be a collective effort as it concerns everyone. She thanked their partners, namely Shodex, LUFASI Park, NACCIMA, UNAN and the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency for showing that “together, we can do more.”