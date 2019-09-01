Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

No fewer than fourteen people died yesterday in a ghastly motor accident at Garin Galla village in Ringim local government area of Jigawa State.

The victims, who were travelling along Kano-Gumel road, died when two commercial vehicles had a head on collision with a third vehicle that was heading to Gumel local government.

One of the vehicles traveling towards Kano burst into flames instantly, with all four of its passengers, including its driver, reported to have been burnt beyond recognition.

In the other vehicle carrying nine other passengers, six had reportedly died instantly, with the surviving three rushed to the Ringim General Hospital for medical attention, where they had later died.

Included among the deceased were two babies and their mothers, in addition to five men, including the driver of the vehicle.

An eye witness to the accident, who spoke to Daily Sun, said the accident occurred Saturday evening, August 31, 2019, when a tyre of one of te vehicles allegedly burst after hitting a pothole, the vehicle rushing headlong onto an oncomming vehicle.

The witness told Daily Sun that those who died in the flaming wreckage were buried near the scene of the accident, while others were taken to Ringim General Hospital.

Police spokesman SP Abdu Jinjiri confirmed the incident to Daily Sun, saying that the accident happened at about 7 pm Saturday evening on August 31, when one Yusuf Bala of Nasarawa LGA in Kano State, said to be the driver of Volkswagen Golf 3 car, collided with another Golf 3 car with registration number XA 777 BAU at Garin Galla village in Ringim Local government area of Jigawa State.

The police spokesman said 14 persons were reportedly killed as confirmed by a medical doctor at the Ringim General hospital.