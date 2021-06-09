From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

No fewer than 18 people have been confirmed dead in a ghastly motor accident that occurred in Birnin Kudu, Jigawa State.

Police spokesman ASP Lawan Shisu Adam disclosed this to reporters in Dutse on Wednesday.

He explained that the accident involved two 18-seater buses that had a head-on collision close to Alu Farms in Birnin Kudu.

He said twelves people were burnt beyond recognition as a result of a resulting fire outbreak.

According to him, a mass burial has been conducted, while six corpses were deposited at the Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kudu.

ASP Lawan Shisu added that one person, the driver of one of the buses involved in the accident, survived with fracture on his leg and is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.