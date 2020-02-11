Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

No fewer than 63,639 women have been recipients of the monthly conditional cash transfer funds of the Federal Government in Jigawa state.

The state coordinator of the programme, Alhaji Bala Usman Chamo, said that the programme is present in only nine local government councils with women beneficiaries selected based on their vulnerabilities.

Alhaji Chamo, who stated this during the flag-off campaign in Aujara town, Jahun, explained that the selection of the area was borne out of the number of women that are currently on the payroll in the programme.

He said there are no fewer than 14,889 Aujara women presently benefitting from the programme, making the area the largest cluster of beneficiaries across the country.

He said the Federal Government remits to the beneficiaries about N2 billion naira every month as part of its cash transfer and other Social Investment Programmes (SIP).

On his part, the state Governor, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Babangida Umar Gantsa, said the state is working towards incorporating the remaining 18 local government councils left out from the exercise.