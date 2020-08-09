Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The wife of a State House of Assembly member representing Gwiwa constituency, Hon Aminu Tsibut, has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

The victim, who was identified as Hajiya Rukayya Aminu, was kidnapped at Tsibut village in Gwiwa Local Government Area on Friday night at about 1:00 am.

Victims relative revealed that the gunmen numbering about seven broke the lawmaker’s house and whisked away the victim.

He said the kidnappers have already contacted the family and requested money to secure her release.

The State police commissioner, Mr Usman Sule Gwamna, also confirmed the incident while briefing newsmen on the command’s achievements from January to July.

He, however, stated that officers were deployed to the area for the rescue of the victim.

The commissioner warned the general public to be security cautious and alert the security agency about any dubious movements around them.

The wife of a member representing Miga constituency in the State House of Assembly, Hon Haruna Aliyu Dangyatum, had also fallen prey to kidnappers. He is said to have paid a huge amount of money to secure his wife’s freedom.