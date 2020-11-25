By Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa has explained that the party had sacked its former Acting Chairman, Alhaji Habibu Sara, over gross misappropriation of party funds.

His sack follows an investigative report by a committee set up to investigate the allegations levied against him.

The Acting State APC Chairman, Alhaji Muhammed Umar Dikuma, explained to journalists that the State Executive Committee (SEC) has found the former Acting Chairman guilty of a consistent syphoning of the party’s fund through fictitious claims.

Mr Dikuma further explained that the SEC had constituted an investigative panel to unravel allegations against the then Executive Committe accused of embezzling monies meant for the running of the party.

This was coming on the backdrop of an earlier meeting held on Sunday at the state government house with the Governor Alhaji Muhammed Badaru Abubakar, the Deputy Governor, two senators, House of Representatives members, party ExCos and other political appointees.

However, when contacted the sacked chairman Alhaji Sara said due diligence have not been followed before his sack, adding that, ‘they invited me before an investigative panel and merely asked me to explain how certain monies were allegedly misappropriated which to the best of my knowledge and sincerely explained,’ he said.

Sara who explained that his sack had been premeditated which was why such allegations were orchestrated to make him a scapegoat by those that don’t want him. Stating that, ‘after just a few days from the so-called investigations they called me and told me that I should relinquish my position as acting chairman,’ he declared.

The State Acting Chairman also said the party had specifically summoned a meeting involving elected and appointed members of the party to discuss ‘specific’ issues affecting the harmony and unity of the party with the sole aim to strengthen relationships from amongst party members.

He said contrary to reports from some media the meeting did not hold at the instance of the governor but was convened by the State APC adding the north-central senator Alhaji Sabo Nakudu had tendered his apology for his absence and had sent someone to stand for him.