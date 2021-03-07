From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The candidate for the All Progressives Congress APC party in Jigawa, Alhaji has won the Saturday bye election conducted at the Kafin Hausa constituency of the state.

Announcing the results the returning officer Prof. Adamu Kutama declared that the APC candidate having polled a total vote of 14, 924 defeated it’s closest rival, the Muhammed Tanbale of PDP who polled 8,612.

The bye election was as a result of the death of the former, Alhaji Adamu Baban Bare in January and was contested between 7 other political parties including the APC and the PDP respectively.

The APC party had fielded the son of the late occupant of that position who incidentally won the bye election against popular politicians views of not giving them the level playing ground to test their popularity amongst the people.

Earlier, there was a serious voter apathy in most of the polliing units visited as some attributes that to the lost of confidence on the ruling APC in some parts of the state.