(NAN)

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Muhammad Adamu, has emerged as the winner of Saturday’s Kafin Hausa State Constituency by-election in Jigawa.

Adamu polled 14,924 votes to beat other candidates in the election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the poll took place in the 120 polling units in the area.

Prof. Ahmed Kutama, the Returning Officer, declared the result at the collation centre in Kafin Hausa Local Government Area.

He said the APC candidate defeated his closest rival, Garba Muhammad Tambale, of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 8,612 votes.

The electoral officer declared Adamu the winner, having secured the highest number of votes.

The third contestant was Usman Isyako of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) who secured 72 votes.