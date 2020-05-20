Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The Jigawa State House of Assembly has defied a high court order directing it to restore the privileges of a suspended member from Gumel, Alhaji Sani Isyaku.

The assembly allegedly refused to formally communicate its proposed sitting to the ‎embattled member as it had earlier refused him his salary despite payment to other assembly members.

Mr Sani Isyaku was suspended by the assembly on March 5th over alleged connivance with some politicians and political thugs who had distracted the convoy of the state governor Muhammad Badaru while in Hadejia local government area.

However, a high court sitting in Dutse has on the 5th of May directed the state assembly to restore the suspended member alongside his privileges as it announced the nullification of the suspension.

The High Court Judge, Justice Ahmed Isa, upon hearing the suit in Dutse ordered that all the rights and privileges of the suspended member be restored pending the determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

‘That the ‎respondents are hereby restrained from further interfering, tempering or doing anything inimical to the rights and privileges of the applicant as a member representing Gumel constituency in the state assembly,’ the judge held.