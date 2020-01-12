Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Hajiya Zahra’u Haruna, wife of Alhaji Haruna Aliyu Dangyatum, member of Jigawa State House of Assembly from Miga was yesterday abducted by gunmen from her residence in Dangyatum, Miga Local Government Area.

Hon. Aliyu Dangyatum was said to be in Saudi Arabia on a lesser‎ hajj for two weeks.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Abdul Jinjiri, confirmed the incident to Sunday Sun. He said: “In the early hours of yesterday, some gunmen numbering about five came to the residence of the lawmaker and forcefully took away his wife, Zahra’u, to an unknown destination.”

The PPRO who said the men were suspected to be kidnapers even though they were yet to reach out to anyone on a possible ransom to be paid.

The relative peace enjoyed in the state has been breached in recent times by the rising cases of kidnapping of relatives of government officials.

It would be recalled that last year the mother of the Special Adviser to the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya was kidnapped in her village and released after the family paid about N20 million as ransom to secure her release.

When contacted the state Commissioner for Information, Col. Mohammed Alhassan (Rtd) also confirmed the ‎kidnapping but assured that a strategy was being worked out to ensure her safe release and return to her family.