Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Members of the Jigawa State House of Assembly have impeached their speaker, Alhaji Isah Idris Gwaram and replaced him with Alhaji Idris Garba.

At a sitting scheduled for 12noon but which was abruptly shifted to 9am, 20 out of the 30 members arrived and without wasting time declared their intention to impeach the former speaker.

The new speaker, Garba, was earlier impeached in 2017 over allegations of high handedness and corruption.

However, his reelection by 20 of the members that signed and participated in the process is an indication that he has endeared himself again to his colleagues.

Earlier on Tuesday, there was rancour in the House over attempt to amend the standing rule that will prohibit any principal member that was suspended or impeached from contesting for speakership position.

The move was thwarted after resistance by majority of the members that viewed the decision as counter productive to ambitious members of the assembly.