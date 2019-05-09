Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The Jigawa state house of Assembly members have impeached their former speaker Alhaji Isa Idris and elected Alhaji Idris Garba.

The siting which was earlier scheduled to hold by 12 noon was shifted to 9 am where 20 out of the 30 members arrived and without wasting time declared their intention to impeach the former speaker, Alhaji Isah Idris Gwaram.

The returned speaker Alhaji Idris Garba was earlier impeached in 2017 over ‎allegations of high handedness and corruption.

However his return by twenty of the members that signed and participated in the process‎ is an indication that he has endeared his way back to the leadership position of the state assembly.

Earlier on tuesday there was rancour in the house over attempt to amend the standing rule that will prohibit any principal member that was suspended or impeached from contesting for‎ speakership position.

The move was thwarted after resistance by majority of the members that viewed the decision ‎as counter productive to ambitious members of the assembly.