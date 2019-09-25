Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Jigawa State House of Assembly, yesterday, suspended the former chief whip, Mr. Aminu Sule Sankara and former majority leader, Mr. Sani Ishaq for six months for allegedly interfering with investigations into financial spendings between 2017-2018.

Chairman, House Committee on Information, Mr. Aminu Zakari, told journalists that Sankara and Ishaq were suspended following allegations that they attempted to retrieve some financial documents from the Ministry of Finance to frustrate ongoing investigations on misappropriation of funds by a special committee of the House.The majority leader and the chief whip were impeached along with the former speaker of the house Mr. Isah Idris, in May.

Zakari said their suspension will allow fair investigations into allegations of financial impropriety.

Ishaq, when contacted denied the allegation, saying it is not honourable for a House member to engage in such an act.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the State Assembly, Idris Garba has said the House has received names of 11 commissioner-nominees sent by the governor for screening.