From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Muhammed Badaru Abubakar, has been administered the second jab of the Oxford-Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The governor was inoculated at the Government House chamber before the commissioners and other top government officials.

Earlier, the state government had received the delivery of about seventy thousand doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Executive Secretary, Jigawa State Primary Healthcare Board, Dr Kabiru Ibrahim, made the disclosure while flagging off the second jab of the vaccination exercise at Kudai Primary Health Care Centre in Dutse.

He said the essence of the second phase of the vaccination is to induce the front line workers that took the first jab to take the second jab for them to be fully protected from COVID-19 infection.

According to him, national guidelines have prescribed that the two doses must be separated from each other for a maximum of six weeks and not exceeding twelve weeks.