The Jigawa State government said it has recorded 47 new Coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 386 cases in the state, with 12 deaths.

Governor Muhammad Badaru made this known at a news conference, yesterday, in Dutse.

The governor said: “Within the last three weeks, cases have surged in the state from the NYSC Orientation Camp.”

He said that those with the virus were receiving treatment.

The governor said that the number of deaths from COVID-19 in the state increased by one on December 22, bringing the total deaths to 12.

He said that, so far, the cumulative number of cases in the state was 386.

The governor said the state had, last week, closed schools as a preventive measure to control the spread of the virus in institutions.

Badaru also announced that civil servants from grade level 12 and below would work from home from today, for an initial period of two weeks.

“After this initial period, the situation will be reassessed, and civil servants will be informed on the next line of action, accordingly,” he said.