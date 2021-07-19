From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

No fewer than 30 people were confirmed dead due to infection believed to be cholera in many parts of Jigawa state.

Confirming the death the permanent secretary in the state ministry of health Dr. Salisu Mu’azu said the death was from about 2,000 patients that were already confirmed to have contracted with the disease.

Dr. Salisu Mu’azu said the outbreak started from a month from nine local governments of Ringim, Dutse, Hadejia, Kirikasamma, Birnin kudu and some others.

He said the outbreak was more pronounced in Dutse and Hadejia local government areas which he said was as a result of flow of water from open spaces into Wells and water outlets that the people used for domestic purposes.

The permanent secretary said the flow of water was as a result of the beginning of rainfall that washed away faeces by humans into open wells and bursted water pipelines in Dutse which was also taken back into the water tank that supplies the area with water.

He said the state government has directed for the release of drugs at three centres of Hadejia, Dutse and Ringim local government areas to enable the victims have an immediate medical attention free of charge.

He said other agencies such as UNICEF and Doctors without borders have indicated readiness to partner with the state in mitigating the scourge from further spreading.

Earlier, the Covid-19 task force in the state has briefed the press that the state will not allow any durbar celebration to hold during the sallah festivity.

The permanent Secretary of the state ministry of health, Dr. Salisu Mu’azu said that the decision follows the directives from the presidential task force on Covid-19 against the dreaded Delta variant of the COVID-19 infection that is wildly spreading across the world.

He said the government has directed for the continued usage of all former Covid-19 protocol guidelines with the hope that the Delta variant may not have a devastating effect on the people.

