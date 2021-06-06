From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) in Jigawa have advocated for a more United Nigeria that is devoid of hatred and divisions.

The youths Corp members who made the appeal in various placard inscriptions they displayed yesterday at a unity parade around the General Yakubu Gowon NYSC camp in Dilutse.

The placards which depicts the unity of Nigeria is also coming at a time when tensions are high within the various ethnic and religious groups in the country.

Some of the placards displayed by the Corp members read, “shun acts that divide us”, ” Nation building is our mandate, we must thrive to keep Nigeria great”, ” even the weak gets stronger when United” and ” though tribe and tongue may differ in brotherhood we stand” and so on.

The highpoint of the event began with the lightening of the unity torch by the

NYSC Coordinator in the state, Hajiya Aishatu Adamu, that danced her way all through the parade.

Another highlight was the unmistakable display of the unity of the Fulani herdsmen alongside the Tiv people during the cultural parade and display performances.

Ten different Nigerian ethnic groups that include Fulani, Tiv, Gbagi, Kanuri, Igbo, Yoruba, Calabar, Idoma, Niger Delta and Igala cultures were put on display to mark the country’s cultural heritage.

Earlier on Friday, the state NYSC coordinator Hajiya Aishatu Adamu expressed her joy that Corp members have resorted to the learning of skills acquisition which she explained remains the panacea to the country’s unemployment challenges.

She urged the benefiting corps members to utilise the acquired skills to avoid being unemployed after their service.

1,432 corps member registered for the program, however, 1,263 of them, comprising 614 males and 649 females completed the training in various income-generating trades.

“As graduates, you need to equip yourselves to be able to start and manage your own businesses. And if you manage them well, you could even be employers of labour.

“As we are all aware, the service has been introducing different skill acquisition programs under the SAED for different batches of our corps members.

‘‘So, I am advising you and those to come after you to enroll for such programs in order to avoid being unemployed,’’ she said.