Buji Local Government Council in Jigawa says it had repaired 64 hand pumps damaged by flood in the area.

The Council’s Information Officer, Alhaji Ali Safiyanu, tol News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Dutse that the damaged hand pumps were resuscitated in eight villages .

He mentioned the villages as Yayari, Yayarin Tukur, Kukuma, Gantsa, Sagu, Lelen Kudu, Dambazau and Aloto.

The Information Officer said the repair work was conducted after the council set up a committee to access the level of damage to sources of water supply caused by flood.

According to him, the gesture is aimed at restoring water supply in the area, as well as enhance access to safe drinking water among the residents.

Safiyanu added that the council also procured additional spare parts to resuscitate more water sources in the area. (NAN)