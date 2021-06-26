From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The Jigawa State High Court No 6 sitting at Birnin Kudu presided over by Hon Justice Musa Ubale has on Monday 21st June, 2021 convicted one Sabiu Suleiman (65 years old) for the offence of Sodomy committed against a 15 year old boy at Kiyawa town of Kiyawa Local government.

The Judge held that the prosecution witnesses led by the prosecution counsel has proved all the ingredients of the offence against the convict and the court therefore found him guilty and convicted him to life imprisonment under Section 284 of the Penal Code (Miscellaneous Amendments) Law No. 9, 2014, after having heard the evidence of 4 prosecution witnesses and 3 defence witnesses.

In a press statement issued to the media and signed by the Public Relations Officer in the Ministry of Justice Zainab Baba Santali declared that the judge had hoped that the punishment would serve as deterrence to offenders.

In another development, the Court of Appeal Kano Division had on the 18th June, delivered judgment in the case of Samaila Bello vs State Appeal No: CA/K/637/C/18. with Charge No JDU/1c/2010 where the Court affirmed life Sentence on one Sama’ila Bello for the offence of Criminal Conspiracy and armed robbery.

The Court presided over by Hon. Justice Hussein A. Mukhtar, PJCA, has dismissed the appeal of the appellant and affirm the judgment of the High Court of Jigawa State which convicted and sentenced the appellant to life imprisonment for contravening the provision of section 97 and 298 of the penal code laws of Jigawa State.

