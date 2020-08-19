The Jigawa Government has declared Thursday, Aug. 20 as public holiday to mark the beginning of the Islamic New Year, 1442 After Hijra (AH).

This is contained in a statement signed by Ismaila Ibrahim, the Public Relations Officer, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, on Wednesday in Dutse.

The government congratulated Muslim faithful both at home and abroad for witnessing the month of Muharram, the first month in Islamic calendar.

It urged the people of the state to reflect and live their lives based on the teachings of Islam and practice of Prophet Muhammad.

The statement called on the Muslims to used the period to pray for the protection, guidance of the leaders, peace, economic prosperity of the state and the nation.

The State Executive Council had during its weekly Meeting also approved the conversion of additional 12 motorized Boreholes to Solar powered, and the construction of six new ones for N10.8 million.

The council said the approval was aimed at achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) target to enhance access to potable water supply and sanitation in small towns. (NAN)