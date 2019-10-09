Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Minister of Water Resources, Alhaji Sulaiman Adamu, has described Jigawa as the dirtiest state in the North-West.

The minister made the disclosure, yesterday, during a working visit to Governor Badaru Abubakar in Dutse.

He said in spite of its monumental feat in the provision of adequate drinking water, the state is the least in hygiene and sanitation compliance.

“Though I come from Jigawa, charity, they say begins at home, so we have to tell ourselves the truth that we have not done well in terms of sanitation and hygiene, which is why we are the worst in the entire North-West and lowest amongst states in the country.”

He said although Jigawa recorded 86.6 per cent coverage of provision of clean water across the state, it needed to buckle up against poor attitude on hygiene across the state.

He also stated that it was on record that the state has made remarkable step in addressing the menace of open defecation by achieving 18.2 per cent open defecation free (ODF) in four local government areas out of 27 putting the state in second best after Cross Rivers.

However, Governor Badaru faulted statistics of the minister, as he insisted that the state has made tremendous progress.

Notwithstanding, he declared a state of emergency on the negative position of the state.

He said he would hold the commissioner and the entire staff of the ministry for water resources accountable for any further slide.

He also said henceforth, he would hold bi-weekly meetings to ensure improvement in hygiene in the state.

He said a bill will be sent to the Assembly to legislate on the total ban on open defecation across the state.