From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

N 147,758,500 million was on Tuesday disbursed to 239 health facilities across the 257 political wards of Jigawa State.

The Permanent Secretary of the Jigawa State Ministry of Health, Dr Salisu Mu’azu, stated this at the stakeholders meeting on basic health care provision fund implementation framework at the Sir Ahmadu Bello Hall in Dutse.

Dr Mu’azu said the selection process of the facilities was done after the hospitals have fulfilled the Federal government requirements before being considered for the national support under the health insurance scheme.

Dr Salisu said all the facilities have earlier submitted work plans for the implementation of various projects that would be utilised from the monies disbursed to the health facilities within their domains.

He said each health care centre will receive the sum of N601,500 as fund representing disbursement for the first and second quarter respectively. Each quarter stand’s at N300,000.

He charges the beneficiaries to utilise the opportunity and visit these health centres for their respective treatments but, however, warned them against abuse of the process.

He advised the hospital managements to form an 18 man committee that will be overseeing the effective utilisation of the fund.

On his part, the Executive Secretary of state primary health care, Dr Kabiru Ibrahim, said the essence of the programme is to ensure adequate and reliable health care support to every citizen at the grassroots.

He urged the health care managers to use the fund in the repair of basic amenities within the health facilities so that patients may have a quality health system.