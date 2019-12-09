Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The Jigawa state empowerment programme has generated job opportunities to no fewer than 142,052 youths across the state according to the state governor Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar Badaru.

The state governor Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar Badaru stated this yesterday while fielding questions from journalists on the occasion of the 6th edition of the administration’s agricultural mega empowerment.

Alhaji Muhammed Badaru said a total of 1,345 youths would be added to the agricultural empowerment beneficiaries.

The governor said, “to date from the inception of this administration from 2015 and excluding today’s batch, a total of 140,712 young men and women have benefited from our targeted trade programs with a trade retention rate of 85%”, he stated.

Adding that, “this included 1,600 beneficiaries who have graduated from the DFID supported MAFITA skills program and 100 beneficiaries trained on ICT and Phone repairs in collaboration with NITDA.”

“The result from these interventions is a steady improvement in business activities and small scale enterprise within the state, and this was recently corroborated by the National Bureau of Statistics report on SMEs released in July 2019 which confirmed that SMEs in Jigawa grew by 116%, the 3rd highest growth in the country following closely behind Kwara and Nasarawa”, the governor stated.

To ensure sustainability of our programs and engender commitment from the beneficiaries, each of them has received training not only on the use of the particular machine received, but on basic entrepreneurial and basic book keeping skills, and all beneficiaries are monitored closely to ensure they are on track.