Rep. Magaji Da’u (APC Birnin Kudu/Buji Federal Constituency) in Jigawa, has distributed tricycles to 20 Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in his constituency, to enable them move around with ease..

Dau’ who distributed the tricycles to the beneficiaries at Gantsa village, on Sunday, said the gesture was also to support them attend school without difficulty.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lawmaker also laid the foundation for the construction of a maternity at the Buji Primary Health Centre, Buji Local Government Area.

Da’u pointed out that the centre would enable pregnant women in the area attend antenatal services, with a view to ensuring their safe delivery.

The legislator, who thanked the state government and the people of his constituency for their full support and cooperation, stressed that the projects were part of promises he made during his electioneering campaign, adding that more projects would soon be commissioned at Birnin Kudu LGA.

NAN also reports that the lawmaker commissioned some projects he executed in various communities in his constituency, including the Gubunbiya 6-km feeder road, Jaka, 6-km feeder road, culverts, drainages and hand pumping machines at Yayarin Tukur and Gofara villages.

Others, were the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Centre in Gantsa, one block of three classrooms each at Kwalele, Kukuma and Sagu villages, as well as the donation of 1,000 copies of school registers to Buji LGA.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Also, among the projects were the foundation laying for the construction of two-classroom computer centre at Government Junior Secondary School Buji (JSS Buji) and the foundation laying for the construction of an Islamiyya school at Karanjau village.

In his remark, a member representing Buji constituency at the Jigawa state House of Assembly, Alhaji Sale Baba, lauded Da’u for bringing numerous developments to the area.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Buji Local Government Council, Alhaji Abdullahi Muhammad, who commended the lawmaker for bringing dividends of democracy to his constituency, noted that the construction of the maternity unit would go a long way in reducing maternal mortality rate in the area.

In his remarks, Gov. Muhammad Badaru of the state, represented by his deputy, Malam Umar Namadi, urged people to continue to support the APC, so as to enjoy unhindered dividends of democracy through meaningful projects.

Badaru, who reiterated the government’s commitment to continue to execute projects aimed at improving the socio-economic well-being of the people of the state, commended the lawmaker for executing projects that would impact on the lives of his constituents.

Some of the PWDs, who spoke after receiving the tricycles, commended the lawmaker for the gesture as they cheerfully rolled down the road on their newly acquired means of mobility. (NAN)