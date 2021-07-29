From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The Jigawa state Agricultural Supply Company (JASCO) will sell no less than 200 trailer loads of assorted fertilizer to the wet season farmers across the 27 local government areas of the state.

The Managing Director of the company, Alhaji Rabi’u Khalid Maigatari who assured the public of the availability of both NPK and Urea fertilizer said the state has already commenced the outright sales from Monday as directed by the state governor, Alhaji Muhammed Badaru Abubakar.

Alhaji Rabi’u Khalid explained to the press yesterday that already the company has disbursed over a 100 trailer loads of NPK fertilizer to dry season farmers while many others got the supply of Urea at no less than 30 outlets across the state.

According to the MD, ” we have stock piled our various stores and fertilizer distribution outlets with the commodity well ahead of the wet season and as you can see farmers have started making purchases to enable them prepare well”, he declared.

The MD said while the company does not chase after serious profit margin the NPK fertilizer is being sold at N8,500 while the Urea goes at N11,500 respectively adding that the rise in price was due to hike in products used in the fertilizer processing and blending by the various producers.

He also said that the company is responsible for the supply of improved varieties of various grain seeds such as soghurm, millet, cowpeas, rice, wheat, sesame and many others which are also available at those outlets for sales.

He stated that farmers could also make requests for agro chemicals such as pesticides, herbicides, insecticides and other chemical components to improve the quality of their crops.