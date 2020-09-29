Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

A Special Adviser to the Jigawa State Governor on Community Development, Alhaji Hamza Mohammed, along with a team of the State Emergency Management Authority (SEMA), was nearly killed by a mob of angry youths who attacked him and the team while conducting flood assessment in the area.

Also among the team were journalists that accompanied the state officials who were confronted by angry residents, attacking with sticks, machetes and other dangerous weapons to register their anger at the State Government over what they perceive to be its negligent attitude towards the flood that is currently affecting eight Local Government Areas under Hadejia Emirate.

Trouble started when the Special Adviser was conducting the team of SEMA and media personnel to see for themselves the extent of damage in Ganuwar Kuka area caused by the flood.

The angry youths started protesting against the officials and the media, alleging that there is a collaboration amongst the teams to secure grants from the Federal Government and other donors which would never get to the people.

They chased the Adviser, who took refuge under a bed in one of the houses after several attempts to shake-off the mob that was targeting any official they saw around the affected areas.

The Adviser, who is also from the area, was rescued from the mob by police mobilised to the area, who fired warning shots into the air to disperse the mob.

The angry mob claimed that they have not seen the past efforts and impact of the media and SEMA that are being mobilised each year there is a flood of such magnitude.

They accused the officials of making money for themselves not minding the predicament of the people directly affected by the flood disaster.

Houses, farmlands, and other sites in Hadejia town have been completely washed away by the flood.

Hadejia residents, particularly women and children, were seen weeping over the flood that has washed away houses and personal belongings, forcing many to take refuge in fuel stations and unoccupied buildings.