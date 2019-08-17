Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Flooding as a result of torrential rainfall on Thursday ha displaced several families and their households in Miga, Guri and Kaugama LGAs.

The rainfall, couple with the overflow of the bank of river Hadejia that came through to Jam’ was said to have aggravated the flooding situation in the affected areas. The flood, is fast becoming a perennial disaster waiting to happen as families affected last year who are just trying to recover from the previous shock are in for another experience yet again.

Several families who were, thereafter, forced out of their homes, are now taking refuge in schools and other relatives houses.

The communities affected have mobilised for heavy duty pumping machines that were used to evacuate the water from the ‎lowly plain lands to te direction of the river.

A tired looking resident of Guri Local Government, Malam Salihu Inuwa‎ told our reporter that, “the water has destroyed all my belongings including our food items, now we have nowhere to stay except this school. I had to carry two of my children on my head and walked for over an hour in the water before we could get out”, he stated. Another victim, Larai Tanimu who is also taking refuge in a school has called on the government to intervene. “We have left everything at home because I can only carry my children. And now I don’t have anything to give them they are crying. Please help us.” The state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Umar Namadi who visited the area on Friday said the government is doing its best to bring emergency assistance to the victims. According to the deputy governor, part: of the strategy the state will adopt to prevent the yearly occurrence of the disaster is to relocate some of the entire communities to areas that are not prone to flooding.

Namadi who lamented the colossal lost of properties, farm produce also said the state government cannot continue to spend such huge amount of money when the situation can be averted.

Meanwhile, farmers expectation of bumper harvest this farming season have been cut short as several farm produce have submerged in the water.