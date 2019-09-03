Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The aged mother of‎ Alhaji Yahaya Muhammad (Bigman), a former Special Adviser on Politics to Jigawa State Governor Muhammed Badaru Abubakar, was reportedly abducted Monday night by unknown persons.

Commissioner of Police Mr Bala Zama Senchi confirmed to Daily Sun by phone that the kidnappers abducted the 70 year old mother of the former aide at her residence in Gaya village, Danladin Gumel, in Sule Tankarkar, northern Jigawa.

According to the Commissioner, several police officers were deployed to the surrounding towns and villages to locate the hiding place of the abductors.

Mr Senchi said the kidnappers have contacted the family for ransom.