Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Badaru Muhammad Abubakar has donated a 36-seater bus to Jigawa Golden Stars FC.

The donation is in line with the governor’s bid to help the team soar high in Nigeria Professional Football League campaign.

An elated of chairman of the club, Air Commander Abubakar Sadik thanked the governor for the support and encouragement he has shown to the team, adding that the vehicle will inspire them towards attaining an enviable height this season.

“On behalf of the players and staff of the club, we say a very big thank you to our ever supportive governor.

“I believe the new 36-seater bus will help motivate the boys whose aim is to finish high at the end of the ongoing season.”