Jigawa Government has directed workers from grade level 12 and above to resume work as from Monday, July 6.

Gov. Muhammad Badaru, who gave the directive at a news conference in Dutse on Tuesday, declared that the state has not recorded new cases of COVID-19 in the last 15 days.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government had on March 24, directed workers to work from home as part of measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

He explained that workers must adhere to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) regulations on COVID-19 prevention.

The governor also announced the indefinite closure of Shuwarin weekly market in Kiyawa Local Government Area of the state.

Badaru said that the market was closed for not complying with stipulated preventive measures against COVID-19 pandemic.

He further said that the state was gradually overcoming the COVID-19 surge as it had not recorded new infection in spite of intensive testing.

He added that the development has made the state task force on COVID-19 to mainstream all the 19 general hospitals in the state to enable them receive and test patients for the disease.

The governor stated that after testing, samples would be transferred to the newly established molecular laboratory for the results.

He said that in spite of the reduction in the number of recorded cases, there were indications that people were not abiding by NCDC advice on the use of facemasks, social distancing and washing of hands.

Badaru, who thanked the Dangote Group for donating two ambulances to the state, said that all state commissioners have pledged 10 per cent of their salaries to assist in the fight against the pandemic.

The state government had on March 30, suspended all weekly markets as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

However, government on June 8, lifted the suspension on condition that people must observe basic protection measures, including hand washing and use of facemasks while in the markets.

(NAN)