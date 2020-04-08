Jigawa Government says it has dispatched a surveillance team to Daura, Katsina State, following the death of a medical doctor, Dr Aliyu Yakubu, due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Gov. Muhammad Badaru said this while speaking with newsmen in Dutse on Wednesday.

Badaru said that the surveillance team will work in collaboration with Katsina State Government to prevent spread of the virus to the state.

“As you know, we are close to Daura through Kazaure, Yankwashi and Roni.

“And so with the case of Coronavirus in Daura, we’ve sent our surveillance team to work with Katsina state government to find out if there are interactions between Jigawa indigenes and those of Katsina.

“If there are such contacts, then we get such persons isolated and tested to make sure they are not infected by the virus,” he said.

In the area of contact tracing, the governor disclosed that the state government was able to trace almost 210 persons who returned from states with confirmed cases.

According to him, 12 samples out of the 210 traced persons have been taken for test.

He said that 10 of the 12 samples were confirmed negative, while the result of remaining two were being awaited.

Badaru commended volunteers in the state known as “Jakadun Lafiya” for their commitment in identifying people who returned to their respective localities from states with confirmed cases.

“On contact tracing, we receive information every second and every hour on Coronavirus.

“Therefore, we wish to commend the over 4,000 Jakadun Lafiya we have across the state for their quick response in telling us about who comes new into their areas or develop symptoms of the virus.

“In fact, it is due to their commitment that we traced almost 210 persons of which we took the samples of 12.

“Ten out of the samples came back negative and we’re waiting for the remaining two,” the governor said.

Badaru added that security had been strengthened to ensure total compliance with lockdown order in the state borders.

He urged residents to continue to maintain regular hygiene, hand washing, social distancing and stay at home directive.

Badaru had earlier inspected some of the completed isolation centers in Dutse, the state capital.

Katsina state government on Tuesday, confirmed the death of Yakubu at the Nigerian Air Force Reference Hospital, Daura.(NAN)