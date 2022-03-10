The Jigawa Government has implemented seven policy documents to ensure effective service delivery in the state’s health sector in 2021.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Salisu Muazu made this known while reviewing the ministry’s annual performance in 2021.

Muazu listed the documents as; Task Shifting and Task Sharing Policy, Oxygen Administration Policy, Health Promotion Policy, Human Resource for Health and Adolescent and Young People Policy.

Other, he said, are the Nigeria Essential Drugs List Children and Adult’s Guideline; National Health Product’s Supply Chain Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021; 2025 Malaria Treatment Guideline 2021 and Cholera and other Epidemic Prone Disease Response Plan.

The permanent secretary further said that the health sector had enjoyed the support of 23 development partners in conducting its activities across different priority areas of the state Strategic Health Development Plan II 2018-2022.

He noted that in the area of service delivery, the sector has over 700 health facilities, comprising of two specialist hospitals, 14 secondary hospitals, two new specialist hospitals, six new general hospitals and 12 upgraded Primary Health Centre (PHCs).

According to him, the PHCs are under construction at various stages. 279 ward level PHCs and some primary clinics basic health clinics.

He further said that the sector registered 50 private health facilities, comprising 35 hospitals and 15 diagnostic centres.

He said also that the sum of N1.5 million was generated as revenue on the facilities registration and renewal of licences.

Other performances, he said, are that 11 community pharmacies and 238 Patent and Proprietary Medicine Vendors were registered through which N600,000 was remitted to the board of internal revenue as state government’s share of the licence fee.

”The 14 secondary health facilities have 2,167 functional hospital beds, an increase of 42.4 per cent compared to 2017 figures.

“To create demand for health services in the state, 710 community health Influencers, promoters and service agents were selected and trained.

“The Free Maternal, New born and Child Health Services programme is operated in 23 health facilities and 1,348,122 people benefited and the sum of N751,212,291 was spent by the sector,” he said.

On feeding, the permanent secretary said that the sector spent N126 million on 550,000 inpatients in 14 secondary health facilities.

He also said the sector recorded 7,003,790 general facility attendance, 4,434,082 outpatient attendance, 391,584 first antenatal care visits, 107,567 fourth antenatal care visits and 85,397 skilled deliveries that occurred in the state.

“In addition, 161,269 women of reproductive age accessed family planning services, out of which 109,598 were new acceptors,” he said.

Muazu further said that 600 drivers were engaged under the emergency transport scheme working in 450 hard-to-reach settlements.

”12 general hospitals rendered services to 2,184 pregnant women under the scheme. And the sum of N8.7 million was spent in this regard.

“Consequently, there was no pregnancy-related death among the transported women,” Muazu said.

He added that children under the age of five were supplemented with Vitamin A, amounting to 2,302,366 doses, representing more than 92 per cent of the targeted population. (NAN)