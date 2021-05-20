The Jigawa Government has commended NNPC and Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo) for constructing a 430m perimeter fence in Government Girls Junior Secondary School (GGDJSS), Babura.

The Commissioner for Education, Dr Lawan Danzomo, gave the commendation at the handover of the project to the state government.

Danzomo said that the fence would help prevent unwanted intruders from entering the secure space that has been defined for students and staff.

”School grounds protected by secure perimeters and good access control surveillance systems are the foundation of a healthy learning environment,particularly at the grassroots.

”The fence will also build a safe learning environment for students and enhance the quality of education in the state,” he said.

Danzomo further called on other corporate organisations to emulate the gesture, pointing out that many schools in the state need similar interventions.

Speaking earlier, Dr Ipoade Omilaju, the project Quality Assurance Consultant, said the NNPC/SNEPCo have also provided security lights and Gate room at the school.

He explained that the project was executed under the NNPC/SNEPCo educational intervention programme as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The consultant pointed out that the gesture was to ensure that the students are adequately protected and safe from any form external threat.

“Our role is to ensure that the project was executed in accordance with the MoU as signed.

“Looking at the current security situation with regards to kidnapping at schools level, especially secondary schools and vulnerability of girls.

“This was what the NNPC/SNEPCo looked into and implemented this project.

“NNPC/SNEPCo decided to implement this project which is 430m perimeter fence, bearing in mind that the lives of these girls in GGDJSS Babura is important because of the vulnerability of girl child.

“And not just that alone, the NNPC/SNEPCo also built a gateman’s home and provided solar-powered security lights in the schools.

“This is to ensure that even if the students work late in the school, there will be lightening in and around the school for them to quickly identify the Invaders,” he said.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of Dangaru Global Resources Ltd., Alhaji Abdullahi Zubairu, the managers of the project, commended NNPC/SNEPCo for appointing the company to manage the project.

“We also received all the necessary administrative cooperation from Jigawa government at all levels.

“The support we received from staff members, students and the immediate Babura community is commendable and has contributed immensely to the successful execution of the project. (NAN)