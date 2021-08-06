The Jigawa Government has reiterated its commitment toward addressing the widening manpower gap in the state’s healthcare sector.

Alhaji Habibu Kila, the Special Adviser to Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa on Media and Public Relations, stated this in a statement in Dutse on Friday.

He said that the governor gave the assurance while addressing 160 students sponsored to study Medicine in Sudan, before their departure on Thursday.

Kila quoted the governor as saying that delivering efficient healthcare service formed part of his cardinal objectives.

It added that no medical facility in the state would be left without a medical doctor.

“It is in fulfillment of this objective that the government embarked on massive improvement of all basic healthcare facilities in every political ward of the state.

“ We will ensure that no political ward is left without one, ” it stated.

The statement said that the governor also assured the residents that every community in the state would have a basic healthcare facility.

“And,this is a promise he has kept and has made up his mind that those facilities will always have equipment and manpower to run them.” Kila said.

He said that in 2016, 60 students from the state who met the requirements in their Senior Secondary School Examination (SSCE), were sent to China to study Clinical Medicine, after rigorous screenings.

The aide noted that the selection processes were adjudged by all to be all-inclusive and transparent.

According to him, the 60 benefiting students had completed their four years of study and are now in various hospitals in the state undergoing internship.

“This is as a prerequisite for the fulfillment of the conditions of their medical training.

“And Gov. Badaru has expressed satisfaction with the quality of the training they acquired from the Chinese universities.

” My administration is confident that they will perform well in their responsibilities in the management of the facilities to which they are posted,” the aide added.

Kila also said that the160 students, comprising 60 males and 100 females were sponsored to undergo MBBS in Clinical Medicine in various Sudanese universities.

“In a memorable event at the Government House, Dutse, Gov. Badaru reaffirmed that the purpose of sending the students to Sudan was to continue filling the ever widening manpower gap in the health sector.

“He, therefore, urged the students to be good ambassadors of the state by studying hard to excel in their studies.

“They should ensure that at the end of their course, they will render selfless service to their communities so as to overcome the health challenges in the state.

“The governor also reminded them that, as potential doctors, their primary duty is to save lives and treat patients with all the seriousness that that profession demands,” Kila said. (NAN)

