Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The Jigawa State Government hosting the 8th Quarterly meeting of Secretaries to the Governments of APC controlled states today in Dutse.

Declaring the meeting open with the theme “Developing Common Policy Framework for APC States”, the state governor Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar Badaru said, “it is not only important but also necessary if we are to achieve the objective of the quarterly meetings of the SGSs of facilitating the adoption and uniform implementation of common policy framework and initiatives across all APC states in line with the social democratic philosophy of the party.”

The governor further expained that, “we have to aggressively ensure that we are able to settle all public debates around the distinction between APC, on the one hand, and the PDP and other parties, on the other. This can only be achieved through the implementation of distinctive policy and programmes in our states,” he stated.

He said, “as governors under the banner of the All Progressives Congress (APC), we are fully committed to our vision of providing accountable, responsible and responsive leadership to our citizens, in line with the oath of office that we took at inauguration into office and the manifesto of our party.

“We are also aware of the torrents of expectations that accompanied our ascension to office, particularly those of us on our second term. In spite of the dire financial and logistical constraints confronting our states and the lingering insecurity, the onus is on us, as elected representatives of our people, to devise ingenious ways of meeting the expectations of the public.”

He said the quarterly meetings of Secretaries to Governments of APC states is one of Progressive Governors’ strategies of ensuring that we all work collectively to develop common policy responses towards meeting the expectations of the electorate.”