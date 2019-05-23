Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Notable Islamic scholars have faulted politicians over the increased spread of hate speeches and the circulation of fake news among Nigerians..

The scholars spoke during the Ramadan lecture organised by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) in conjunction with the Federal University Dutse (FUD) .

The theme of the lecture was: ‘‘The Spread of Fake News and Hate Speech: the Position of Islam’. The guest speaker, Dr. Abubakar Sani Birnin Kudu declared that the rise of the social media, though an innovation and influential, has become the strongest tool utilised by people to cause transformations in the political, social, religious and economic spheres of human life in modern society.

Abubakar, who is also the chief imam of Dutse Central Mosque, lamented that the clamour for freedom of speech, freedom of expression is being utilised negatively.

“The abuse of this freedom is the subject of discussion all over the globe as it affects politics, religion, socio-economic life, ethnicity etc.,” and further added that “lies are made to appear as normal, decent and true stories”.

He expressed dismay that vile, hostile and hateful comments dominate the social media.

“For the faithful to know the Islamic stand on these negative aspects of our life is very imperative especially now that we are in the month of Ramadan, the fasting, which is a pillar of Islam and during which the Prophet Muhammad made prohibited for the fasting Muslim to utter false statements, false testimony, engage in back-biting others and other vulgar statements,” he said.