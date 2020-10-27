Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The committee for the establishment of Assalam Global University, under the aegis of Jamatul Izalatul Bid’a Waikamatus Sunna (JIBWIS), has revealed that it realised no less than N5 billion in its recent fundraising at the Hadejia site of the proposed university.

The Chairman of the Organising Committee, Dr Abdulkadir Saleh Kazaure, explained to the press that the proposed university will not segregate based on religious beliefs, assuring that it will immediately commence admission of students that cut across all religions.

He, however, explained that the university is expected to offer priority admission to Jigawa indigent students, being the host state, saying that construction work has begun in earnest.

The Chairman commended President Muhammadu Buhari and Jigawa Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar for their support in realising the founding of the institution

He said with the financial and full commitment of the Governor, the institution is expected to successfully take-off while thanking the State Government for donating 100 hectares of land for the project.

The Committee Chairman also thanked the five emirs and the leadership of Izala at both national and state levels for their support to the proposed institution.