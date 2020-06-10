Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

A high court judge in Dutse, Justice Ahmed Isa, has expressed dismay ‎over the inability of the Jigawa State House of Assembly to adhere to court directives where it ordered for the restoration of entitlements of suspended Gumel member, Alhaji Sani Isyaku.

Justice Isa on Tuesday lamented: ‘It is sad that lawmakers in the 21st century are those amongst lawbreakers and I wonder how they would expect ordinary citizens to strictly comply with the same rules they’ve promulgated themselves.’

The high court judge was speaking on the premise of nullification of the suspension of Alhaji Sani Isyaku Abubakar, a member representing Gumel constituency in the Jigawa State House of Assembly.

The Speaker had in May announced the indefinite suspension of some members over their complicity in the alleged attempt to assault the state governor while attending a marriage ceremony in Hadejia.

The high court judge had earlier ordered that all the rights and privileges of the suspended member must be restored pending the determination of the motion on notice for an interlocutory injunction which was never done.

The state assembly had not complied with the court order restraining the respondents from further interfering, tempering or doing anything inimical to the rights and privileges of the applicant as a member representing Gumel constituency in the state assembly.

The lead counsel of the complainant Prof Mamman Lawan, SAN, had later accused the state assembly of a breach of law by refusing to ‎give the complainant fair hearing before his indefinite suspension.

He said the assembly ought to have respected its own house rules by referring such issues to the ethics and privileges committee for investigation and advise that would be discussed on the floor of the assembly.

He said the fundamental rights‎ of the member was abused by shortchanging the members that elected him to represent them.

The case has been postponed for hearing to June 23rd