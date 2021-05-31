From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The Jigawa State Ministry of Justice has developed an app, ‘a case box app’ which is a tracking tool device that monitors and measures the progress of cases under counsels of the ministry.

The state Commissioner of justice and Attorney General, Dr Musa Adamu Aliyu, stated this on Friday while briefing journalists on the ministry’s achievements in Dutse.

The attorney general stated that the app has supported the ministry in the successful mange, monitoring and tracking of all the cases being prosecuted by the state counsels.

Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu said the ministry of justice has imbibed technology in its administration; where all departments in the ministry were given brand new laptop, adding that a number of cases filed during the period were treated and disposed off with dispatch.

The commissioner further explained that the ministry has proposed a bill on public complain and anti-corruption 2021 which was approved by the state executive council.

He said the present administration has domesticated the violence against persons prohibition law.

The ministry also introduced a weekly Hausa Radio programme Shari’a Yancin kai that educate and enlighten public on the functions and responsibilities of the ministry.

The attorney general said despite pressing challenges the ministry was able to achieve its objectives with support of Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar.