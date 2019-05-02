Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong and his Kebbi State counterpart, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, have agreed to pay the N30, 000 new minimum wage approved by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Lalong disclosed this during the Workers Day celebration at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium, Jos, Plateau State.

The governor, who was represented by the Head of Service, Mr. Izam Azi, said he is committed to continue with prompt payment of salaries in the state.

“I was a member of the National Minimum Wage Committee representing the Nigeria Governor’s Forum and I have pledged to stand by the resolution reach thereof. We will assiduously work hard with you to improve Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state, so as to meet up with the payment of the new minimum wage.”

He urged workers to collaborate with him and expose ghost workers in the State Civil Service, saying that will provide more resources to fund the minimum wage.

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Chairman, Comrade Eugene Manji, said they will not compromise negotiation on the implementation of the minimum wage and urged government to increase payment of pension and gratuity to retired workers; as clearly stated in the law.

In Kebbi, Bagudu assured workers that his administration would give the new minimum wage “necessary attention.”

He stated this during the Worker’s Day celebration, held at Halilu Abdu stadium, Birnin-Kebbi, yesterday.

Bagudu, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Umar Babale Yauri said: “Be rest assured that the new minimum wage, which has been assented to, by president Buhari, would be given all the necessary attention by this administration.”

In his remarks, the state NLC Chairman, Comrade Umar Halidu Alhassan, urged the state government to fast-track implementation of the new minimum wage.

Jigawa State opted to set up a panel that would “realise the approval of N30,000 minimum wage.”

Acting governor, Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, explained that the state government has concluded arrangements to ensure implementation of the new minimum wage; with the setting up of a 15-member committee.

The sstate NLC Chairman, Comrade Sunusi Alhassan Maigatari, commended the state government on its efforts to implement the new minimum wage.