Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

A federal lamwmaker representing Malam Madori/Kaugama constituency in Jigawa Alhaji Makki Abubakar Yanlleman has supported no fewer than 695 members of his constituency with valuable items as empowerment to the people of the areas.

The member who donated cheques of N5 million each to Mallam Madori and Kaugama local governments yesterday at Mallam Madori council of the state said the money would be shared amongst 200 others to enable them erk a living.

Alhaji Makki Abubakar also donated 20 vehicles, 100 motorcycles, 10 tricycles, 135 sewing machines, 59 grinding machines, 50 vulcanizers, 50 water pumps, 50 generators, 30 laptops among others.

The lawmake who tagged the occasion as, ‘freeing jigawa youth, women from poverty through empowerment programme’ said the support was inspired by the mentorship he gets from the governor of the State Alhaji Muhammed Badaru Abubakar and his zeal in the uplifting of the people from poverty.

At the occassion, house of representatives majority leader Alhaji Alhassan Ado Doguwa said jigawa lawmakers have distinguished themselves in the concern of their people.

Alhaji Alhassan Doguwa said the North especially Kano and Jigawa have been blessed for the exemplary representation the region is getting from the representative assuring that that has been the motivating factor for his dogged support for the two states.

The Governor Alhaji Muhammed Badaru Abubakar who apart of commending the member for the empowerment programme challenged other members from the state to emulate Alhaji Makki Abubakar.

