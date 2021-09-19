Hadejia Local Government Council of Jigawa has begun fumigation exercise to rid the area of mosquitos, as part of efforts to control malaria.

The Chairman of the Council, Alhaji Abdulkadir Bala, stated this in a statement by the Information Officer of the council, on Sunday in Dutse.

Bala spoke at the inauguration of the fumigation exercise on Saturday in Hadejia.

He said that the exercise would be conducted across the 11 wards of the area, as part of vector control to stem spread of malaria.

While calling on community organisations to ensure regular drains clearance exercise in their respective communities, Bala pledged council’s support to the organisations.

The statement also quoted Alhaji Muhammad Abdullahi, Head of Department, Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) of the Council, as saying that the council had provided adequate chemicals and trained personnel to facilitate smooth conduct of the exercise.

Abdullahi said that the Council was considering introduction of monthly fumigation exercise to destroy mosquito lava towards enhancing malaria campaign in the area.

He urged residents of the area to keep healthy and clean environment, stressing that the measure was imperative towards effective vector control.

“There is the need for the people especially rural dwellers to imbibe the culture of keeping healthy and clean environment to avoid unnecessary infections,” Abdullahi was quoted as saying in the statement. (NAN)

